Isolated storms expected Monday night

Updated 7:30 p.m.:

Isolated and scattered storms are possible throughout Monday night, says the National Weather Service.

However, a previously issued storm warning is no longer in place.

Periods of locally heavy rain will continue into Tuesday.

Previously:

Strong storms are expected to hit the region for the rest of Monday night.

Wind might gust up to 60 miles per hour, and hail is possible.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place until 7:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Storms moving 30 miles per hour were located over Christopher Newport University about 6:30 p.m.

Heavy rain is expected to continue for the rest of the night.