Isolated storms expected Monday night

Updated 7:30 p.m.:
Isolated and scattered storms are possible throughout Monday night, says the National Weather Service.
However, a previously issued storm warning is no longer in place.
Periods of locally heavy rain will continue into Tuesday.
Previously:
Strong storms are expected to hit the region for the rest of Monday night.
Wind might gust up to 60 miles per hour, and hail is possible.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in place until 7:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Storms moving 30 miles per hour were located over Christopher Newport University about 6:30 p.m.
Heavy rain is expected to continue for the rest of the night.