The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help finding two people who stole televisions, the office posted on Facebook.

According to the sheriff's office, two people walked into the Walmart on East Rochambeau Drive in northern York County on Dec. 23. They stole two televisions, the office said.

Anyone with information can call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

