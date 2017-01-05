Snowy weekend forecasts put Peninsula on alert

A southern storm is expected to creep up the coast and hit Hampton Roads with its first snow of the winter season this weekend. But whether the snow will be a dusting or a dumping or something in between is up for grabs.

"There's still uncertainty," said Lyle Alexander, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Wakefield office. Alexander said the office would have a much better idea of the weekend's forecast Thursday, but predictions Wednesday afternoon called for 3 to 5 inches of snowfall on Saturday for the Peninsula. Alexander said any snow is likely to stick around until Monday.

The storm that's bringing the snow is coming from the southeast United States and may drop snow as far south as Alabama, Alexander said. He added that it was unusually far south and would just clip Hampton Roads.

But predictions from other services called for different amounts. As of Wednesday afternoon, weather.com predicted 1 to 3 inches of snow — accuweather.com predicted 8 to 12 inches.

Alexander said there have been inconsistencies in predicting the impact of this storm, likely stemming from forecasters placing different emphasis on their models. He said NWS will get a number of predictions and average them out, leading to the prediction the service releases. He said that method usually produces the best results and a good forecast this far out from a weather event.

He said he did not expect snowfall this weekend to reach a double-digit inch count. "It's a rare event to get that amount of snow, and this doesn't look like a rare event," he said.

Still days from the first chance of snowfall, people are bracing for the chance of cold, icy weather.

"After forecasts came out yesterday, our phone was ringing off the hook," said Larry Wilson, owner of Peninsula Hardwood Mulch Inc. His company has eight front-end loaders that it deploys when snow hits the ground on the Peninsula, mostly clearing parking lots of churches, offices and other buildings. This weekend, their biggest potential job is the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

"I honestly hope it doesn't get too bad," Wilson said, confessing that plowing used to be fun, but he now despises snow. "You're stuck out there for hours, just drinking coffee, 5-hour Energy, eating chocolate bars," he said with a laugh.

But his small fleet is ready, even though he doesn't know if they'll be needed. "People really depend on us," he said.

Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Paula Miller said the agency is waiting until Thursday morning forecasts before it decides to begin weather-proofing roads. But she said they're ready to act immediately if the forecast calls for it. "We prepare all year for bad weather," she said. Thus far VDOT has only spread brine on some secondary roads in Franklin.

At VDOT's Seaford area headquarters in York, personnel spent much of Tuesday and Wednesday calibrating equipment, receiving and storing additional salt and ensuring their brine was spreading properly.

The Seaford headquarters has seven trucks that it can deploy to plow its coverage area, which stretches from the Hampton city line to the Yorktown Naval Weapons Station, according to the headquarters Superintendent Brian Gentry. If they were to go out, the trucks would be sporting brand new LED lights that improve visibility and three-plow blades custom painted by students from York County high schools.

Gentry said it's not unusual for reports of snow to amount to nothing — for him, this time of year consists of a lot of putting equipment on the trucks and taking it back off. "We just prepare regardless. If snow doesn't fall, we're just back to normal work," he said.

On Wednesday, Gentry didn't make any snowfall predictions. He said once he had more concrete information, he could start scheduling crews and figuring out what they would specifically need and how many trucks to deploy.

