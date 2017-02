Higher temperatures are on their way, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 72 degrees is expected for Tuesday. It'll be cloudy for most of the day, with winds between eight and 17 mph and sometimes as high as 26 mph.

Skies will remain cloudy at night, and some rain is expected after 8 p.m.

To check the forecast for your neighborhood, visit the National Weather Service website and put in your ZIP code.