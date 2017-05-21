Sunday forecast: Cloudy and cool, with some late-night rain

You'll want a sweater if you're heading out to the LPGA's Kingsmill Championship Sunday but, if you trust weather forecasters, you can leave the umbrella at home.

Forecasters are calling for a high temperature of perhaps 70 with winds out of the east at 8 to 12 mph.

And while it's going to be cloudy, rain doesn't enter the forecast till well after midnight Sunday night, when we can expect an overnight low in the mid-60s.

High temperatures are supposed to remain in the 70s to start the week, with rain and occasional thunderstorms popping up through Wednesday.