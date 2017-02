Showers are expected throughout the region Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

It might rain early in the morning around 4 a.m., and showers will continue until about 1 p.m. After that, it should be mostly sunny, with highs near 71 degrees.

At night, temperatures will drop to 48 degrees, with showers likely again after 1 a.m.

To check the forecast for your neighborhood, visit the National Weather Service website and put in your ZIP code.