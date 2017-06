Rain will continue into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Patchy fog is expected before 10 a.m., and the rest of the day will be cloudy. There's a slight chance of showers and storms. Highs will reach 82 degrees.

Showers will pick up again after midnight, and lows will reach 70 degrees at night.

To check the forecast for your neighborhood, visit The National Weather Service website and put in your ZIP code.