Where they stand in the race for dollars

There's a kind of down-home tone to General Assembly races, even in these days of big money, negative advertising and insider talk of data analytics. Door-to-door and town halls still matter.

So, here are some glimpses from the campaign finance reports Peninsula candidates filed earlier this month before the expected (and unsurprising) recitation of whose war chest is bigger than whose.

When it comes to small donors, Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, led the pack: 111 people gave him less than $100 (the average was $59) in the first three months of this election year.

Del. Gordon Helsel, R-Poquoson, raised just $75 but splashed out with a $1,000 donation to the Poquoson Education Foundation, out of the campaign funds he'd raised before this year.

Michael Wade, who is challenging Helsel, has spent $554 covering babysitting bills for four volunteers.

Here's the overview of who stands where in these very early days of the money chase (figures as of March 31):

In the 91st district, based in Poquoson and part of Hampton, Helsel's campaign fund has a balance of nearly $54,000 against Wade's nearly $5,400.

In the 92nd, Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, has nearly $18,500 in hand. She faces a primary challenger, Mic Harris, who has raised $100 so far this year and hasn't spent any.

In the hotly contested 93rd district, which stretches from Jamestown to northern Newport News, Mullin has nearly $34,000 in hand. Republican challenger Heather Cordasco has a bit more than $35,000. Cordasco raised $28,825 in the first three months of the year, including $10,000 from retiring House of Delegates Speaker Bill Howell. Mullin, who was barred from raising money during the 45 day General Assembly session, raised nearly $26,000. If money talks, it's saying: Expect another battle in this district.

The 94th district, in Newport News, has also seen some unusually competitive (for Virginia) races in recent years. Here, Del. David Yancey, R-Newport News, has a hefty war chest of nearly $166,000, buoyed by donations of more than $44,000 in the first three months of the year. His Democratic opponent, Newport News businessman Zack Wittkamp, raised nearly $11,000 over that time, and has $9,100 in his campaign fund.

So far, Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, is unopposed in the 95th district. She has nearly $10,000 in her campaign fund.

In the 96th district, Del. Brenda Pogge, R-Norge, has nearly $15,000 in her campaign fund, after raising just $3,800 in the first three months of the year. Her Democratic opponent, Kelly DeLucia, has been buoyed by a donation of $10,000 worth of campaign services from California-based PR firm Integrated Strategies LLC. She has nearly $8,900 in her campaign fund.

Taylor: FOIA for Fannie and Freddie

Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Virginia Beach, spoke out for more transparency in government this week, calling for passage of legislation that would bring the housing finance agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac under the federal Freedom of Information Act.

"The American taxpayers were forced to lend over $180 billion to save Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac since the financial crisis hit in 2008," Taylor said, adding that as both are not under the conservatorship of the federal government, "taxpayers still bear all the financial risk."

That's why, he said "It is imperative the American people have transparency via the right to submit requests under the Freedom of Information Act to see what the government has been doing over the past eight years to protect their financial wellbeing."

Kaine cyber bill gets House companion

First, it's bipartisan; now, it's bicameral: The notion that America ought to encourage more students to go into cybersecurity led Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat, to team up with Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., on legislation to create cyber scholarships. Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, has now introduced a companion bill in the House of Representations.

The idea is to expand the availability of scholarships to community college students, by requiring the National Science Foundation's CyberCorps: Scholarship-for-Service program, which provides ROTC-style scholarships to students pursuing degrees in cybersecurity, helps colleges and universities develop cybersecurity programs, to provide 5 percent of its scholarships to career changers and military veterans in 2-year degree programs.

The bill would also make part-time students eligible for participation and allows recipients, on a case-by-case basis, to fulfill their service requirement at a government-affiliated entity considered to be part of a critical infrastructure sector, such as a public power utility or a state-regulated dam.

Va. delegation's FAFSA flexibility call

Virginia's entire Capitol Hill delegation joined up to ask state education officials to be flexible with financial aid deadlines after the Internal Revenue Service removed its online Data Retrieval Tool (DRT).

The online system allows students and families to automatically import their tax information onto the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Half of federal financial aid applicants use it.

But the IRS recently took it offline due to concerns about data security and potential identity theft.

"Though data privacy is paramount, the suspension of the DRT will require manual input of additional financial data and poses a significant administrative burden that will likely impact Virginia students' ability to receive student aid — particularly for first generation students and those from lower-income families," the delegation said in a letter to Virginia Secretary of Education Dietra Trent.

The delegation said the IRS online tool is expected to be unavailable to applicants for scholarships, grants and loans until this Fall, resulting in potential delays and backlogs for students and their families.