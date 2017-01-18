Sheriff's Office: Beware of phone scammers pretending to raise money for police training

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is warning people not to be duped by a phone scam where callers claim to be raising money to train police officers.

With this phone scam, a caller says they're with the Virginia Coalition of Police and Deputy Sheriffs and raising funds for training programs, according to a news release on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

The "organization" even has its own Facebook page, but it doesn't include details about the fundraising or what the organization actually does, police said.

The scam call shows up on caller ID as (757) 819-4107, out of Chesapeake, but it's actually a New Jersey-based telemarketing company, police said.

Officials urge people not to fall for this scam by making a donation or giving out any personal or banking information over the phone.

If you receive a call from the scammers, call 911 or report the call to the the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at (757) 890-3630.

