Police: 3 shot by police, 1 killed, outside Hampton 7-Eleven

Newport News and Hampton Police work the scene of an officer involved shooting early Wednesday morning, Oct. 18, 2017. (Adrin Snider/Daily Press) (Adrin Snider/Daily Press)

Three people were shot, and one of them was killed, during an incident involving Newport News and Williamsburg police Tuesday night in Hampton, an official said.

The incident happened at a Wythe 7-Eleven store shortly after 11:15 p.m., Hampton Police Division spokesman Sgt. Matt Bond said in a news release.

The two officers spotted a Ford truck traveling in the area of 21st Street and Orcutt Avenue in Newport News. They followed it after confirming it was stolen out of Chesapeake, Bond said.

The truck pulled into the parking lot of the 7-Eleven, at 715 Kecoughtan Road, and the officers attempted to make contact with the people inside. The driver of the truck attempted to flee, driving the truck toward the officers and striking their unmarked police vehicle, Bond said.

Shots were fired, injuring three suspects. All were taken to the hospital where a man died, according to Bond. One of the other suspects is suffering from life-threatening injuries, he said.

Two additional people inside the truck were apprehended. Police found multiple firearms inside the truck, he said.

The Newport News and Williamsburg police departments are handling the administrative investigation. Both officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigations, Bond said.

The Hampton Police Division is handling the criminal investigation, he said.

Crime scene tape is up around the 7-Eleven store where the pickup truck is resting up against a pole next to a gas pump. The truck has bullet holes in the driver's side window.

At least a dozen evidence markers dot the ground of the parking lot. More markers are placed behind a Jeep with its doors open.

A pile of clothes, including two pairs of shoes, is lying between the gas pump and the front of the store.

The Newport News Police Department Mobile Command Post is set up on Cherry Avenue next to the building.

This story is developing. Come back for updates.