The weekend is expected to kick off with clouds and wind, according to the National Weather Service.

There's a chance for showers Friday before 1 p.m., and temperatures will hover around 57 degrees in the morning but drop to 49 degrees for the remainder of the day. Wind might gust as high as 29 mph.

Lows will hit 30 degrees at night but rise above freezing Saturday.

To check the forecast for your neighborhood, visit the National Weather Service website and put in your ZIP code.