Despite slower power forecast, Skiffes line needed, grid operator says

Despite revised forecasts showing much slower growth in electricity use in the decade to come, Dominion Virginia Power could still run into problems ensuring reliable supply if it can't beef up its high voltage connections on the Peninsula with a line across the James River, the manager of the 13-state regional power grid serving Virginia says.

And a new set of alternatives to Dominion's proposed 500 kilovolt line from Surry County to Skiffes Creek in James City County suggested by the National Trust for Historic Preservation won't address several power supply trouble spots, that manager, PJM Interconnection, told the Army Corps of Engineers.

The line can't be built unless the Corps approves. Dominion and PJM say the line is needed because the utility must shut down its two aging coal-fired generating units at Yorktown this spring to meet new federal limits on emissions of mercury and other toxic gases. Without those units, high voltage lines and equipment are at risk of becoming overloaded, triggering blackouts.

Dominion, the State Corporation Commission and PJM say the transmission line across the James is the most efficient way to prevent blackouts.

But the National Trust, joined by other preservation and environmental groups, said the line would permanently disfigure the James River at Jamestown, which the trust has named as one of the 11 most endangered historic sites in the United States.

Dominion Surry Power Station in Surry Co. This is where the power line towers will cross the James River to James City Co.'s Skiffes Creek switching yard if this project goes forward. (Joe Fudge) (Joe Fudge)

The trust proposed four alternatives to the Surry-Skiffes Creek line in October.

In a letter to the Corps earlier this month PJM vice president Steven Herling said the grid manager's reviews found that none would fix all supply challenges the Peninsula faces.

National Trust officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Herling said the Surry-Skiffes Creek line is still needed even though its forecasts for power demand in Dominion's territory, which covers about two thirds of Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, shows much slower growth than earlier forecasts. Critics of the power line project have argued that Dominion's forecasts for power demand were unrealistically high.

The latest PJM forecasts, meanwhile, suggest peak load demand during the summer would grow at an annual rate of 4 percent though 2027, to reach a total of 20,501 megawatts.

That's 1,755 megawatts less than PJM's forecast a year ago, nearly an 8 percent decline. Last year, Dominion's summer peak was 19,539 megawatts.

PJM told the Corps that the National Trust's four alternatives wouldn't address problem spots with electric supply that the $236 million Surry-Skiffes Creek line resolves. That cost estimate excludes costs to mitigate impact on the environment that the Corps is likely to impose if it approves the line. Currently that cost is estimated at $85 million.

Three of the trust's proposals call for increased use of Yorktown's oil-fired generating unit. Dominion has said those three would cost anywhere from $570 million to $1.9 billion.

And using the Yorktown oil-fired unit would not address problems with overheated high voltage lines and voltage swings, PJM's Herling said.

A fourth alternative, which calls for a new 18 mile 230 kilovolt line and a new 25 mile 230 kilovolt line, together would impact more than 80 acres of wetlands, cut through residential areas and cross the Chickahominy River at a point considered sacred by the Chickahominy Tribe. The right-of-way acquisition, the new permitting process with the Corps, the length of the lines and the cost of mitigating impacts on wetlands, homeowners, businesses and the Chickahominy mean this project would take much more time, leaving the Peninsula exposed to the risk of blackouts for seven years, Dominion said.

Dominion's request for permission to build the James River line has been pending before the Army Corps of Engineers since August 2013.

Earlier this year, Dominion disclosed an emergency plan for cutting power, with no notice, to 150,000 customers in Hampton, the Tabb, Grafton and Seaford areas of York County, Poquoson and most of Newport News if there are faults in two of the dozens of components on its high-voltage transmission network on the Peninsula, such as substation transformers, breakers and sections of wire between breakers.

That kind of two-component fault has happened twice in the past decade, according to Steven Chafin, Dominion's director of transmission planning.

But the failure of a single component could trigger rolling blackouts in the region, including James City County, Williamsburg and upper York County as well as the communities that would be hit by the emergency plan.

The utility has seen six such single-component failures in the area during the past decade.

Opponents of the Surry-Skiffes Creek line have said Dominion's warnings about rolling blackouts are simply a scare tactic. Dominion has said there could be as many as 80 days a year in which demand for power is so high that rolling blackouts are possible.

