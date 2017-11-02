Dominion to start on James River crossing for Skiffes Creek power line

Dominion Energy says it will begin limited construction to bring a new high voltage line across the James River from Surry County to Skiffes Creek now that it has completed the mitigation work the Corps of Engineers required as a precondition.

Efforts by environmental and historic preservation groups to challenge the Corps decision are pending in federal court in Washington, but the judge rejected a request for an injunction to block construction.

Dominion has said the new 500 kilovolt line is necessary to provide reliable electricity service on the Peninsula and to ensure that faults on the system here do not spiral into blackouts that could affect the rest of the state.

Historic preservation groups say the line would desecrate views around the first permanent English settlement in North America.

The Army Corps of Engineers issued a permit for the line, which will cross 4 miles of the James River from just south of the Hog Island Wildlife Management Area in Surry County to the old BASF site in James City County, in July.

The line's cables will run on 17 towers, some as tall as 295 feet. It is expected to cost $180 million and to take 18 to 20 months to complete.

But the Corps said Dominion had to undertake some $91 million of mitigation work first.

The work was to include efforts to protect shorelines, improve water quality and enhance landscapes and views around Jamestown, the Colonial Parkway and Carter's Grove in James City County, Surry County's Hog Island, the Fort Crafford earthworks at Mulberry Island on Fort Eustis, the Yorktown battlefield and the site of the Native American settlement at Werowocomoco in Gloucester County.

In addition, the agreement called on Dominion to donate $1.5 million to the Chickahominy Tribe of Virginia for historic preservation work, historic research and expansion of the Tribal Cultural Center, as well as $4.5 million to the Pamunkey Indian Tribe for expansion of its cultural center, setting up a Tribal Historic Preservation Office and expanding its shad hatchery.

Opponents argued that Dominion had other alternatives, including running the lines underwater or converting its Yorktown power plant's coal units to natural gas. They also disputed Dominion's forecasts for energy use.

Both the Corps and the State Corporation Commission held that the other options were either not technically feasible or would force up customers' rates unreasonably.

