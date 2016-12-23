Police identify woman struck by van, killed in York County

Virginia State Police have identified a woman killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in York County Thursday as a 21-year-old Yorktown woman, an official said.

The incident happened about 4:45 p.m. on Hampton Highway at Long Green Road, according to police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

Investigators believe Rachel Marie Coats, of the 100 block of Combs Loop, ran into the road and was hit by a northbound 2010 Ford Econoline van, Anaya said.

Neither alcohol nor speed were a factor in the accident, she said, and the driver was not charged.

Previously, 7 p.m. Dec. 22

One person has died following a crash in York County Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened about 4:45 p.m. on Hampton Highway at Long Green Road, officials said.

The northbound lane on Hampton Highway is currently blocked, police said.