Strong wind, thunderstorms expected in region starting Thursday morning

Thunderstorms are impending, says the National Weather Service, and officials are warning Hampton Roads residents to be prepared.

Storms, widespread damaging wind, isolated tornado conditions and large hail are portending Thursday morning. The "most likely timeframe" is 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., says the National Weather Service.

Storms, including large hail and strong wind between 25 and 35 mph, are predicted to continue into Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected until about 9 p.m., and highs will reach 71 during the day. Lows will hit 46 degrees at night.

Hampton Roads residents should prepare for a tornado by being aware of the community's warning system, finding a place for shelter and securing anything that could get picked up by wind, says Christy Carneal, spokeswoman for the American Red Cross Virginia Region.

Residents can prepare for a thunderstorm by unplugging electrical appliances, taking shelter and avoiding metal objects, Carneal said in a news release. People living in a neighborhood that could possibly flood should be prepared to evacuate, and stay away from floodwaters, the release stated.