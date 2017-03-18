Cloudy Sunday could bring snow, rain for Peninsula residents

The chance of rain and snow for the Peninsula Sunday is roughly 50 percent, according to the National Weather Service. Any precipitation would gradually end after 11 a.m., and little to no snow is expected to accumulate. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high around 48. A northwind will bring gusts around 22 mph and as high as 34 mph. Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 37 and a north wind between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.