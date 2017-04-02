Peninsula residents are in for a sunny Sunday with a high of 63, according to the National Weather Service. Expect a north wind around 9 mph throughout the day. Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 46 and a southeast wind around 7 mph. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, but with rain developing. Thunderstorms are expected Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Sunny, breezy Sunday for Peninsula residents
Daily Press
