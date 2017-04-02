News

Sunny, breezy Sunday for Peninsula residents

Peninsula residents are in for a sunny Sunday with a high of 63, according to the National Weather Service. Expect a north wind around 9 mph throughout the day. Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 46 and a southeast wind around 7 mph. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, but with rain developing. Thunderstorms are expected Monday night and Tuesday morning.   

