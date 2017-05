The Peninsula has a slight risk for hazardous weather conditions Saturday evening, with possible large hail and damaging wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday morning will be mostly sunny with a high around 85, and a wind around 8 mph. There is a 20 percent rain of rain in the morning. Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 and 50 percent chance of rain. Showers and thunderstorm may happen before midnight.

Caption Storms bearing heavy rain, lightning, and high wind move throught the area on Friday, May 5, 2017. Storms bearing heavy rain, lightning, and high wind move throught the area on Friday, May 5, 2017. Caption Weather front rolls in with heavy rain and blowing winds around City Center area of Newport News at 12noon today. Weather front rolls in with heavy rain and blowing winds around City Center area of Newport News at 12noon today.