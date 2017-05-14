Sunny and warm for Mother's Day

After a chilly, foggy morning -- the temperature at 6 a.m. in Newport News was 46 -- Mother's Day is promising a rapid warm-up and plenty of sunshine.

The high temperature Sunday is expected to be in the low 80s, forecasters say, with a zero percent chance of precipitation.

The wind is expected to pick up a bit around midday to 10-15 mph out of the southwest.

After an overnight low in the mid-60s, the beautiful weather is expected to stick around for several days. Look for high temperatures in the mid-70s Monday and Tuesday, then in the middle to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Thunderstorms, forecasters say, are possible on Friday.