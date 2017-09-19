United Way sets ambitious goal, new directions in 2017 campaign

A reconfigured United Way of the Virginia Peninsula is launching an ambitious effort to help lift tens of thousands of people from poverty with a stepped-up fundraising effort that kicked off Tuesday.

Fresh from its merger with the United Way of Greater Williamsburg, the agency has set a goal of helping 8,875 families — more than 23,000 individuals in all — find a way out of the financial jam of not having enough income or assets to reliably pay for the basics of food, housing, health care and transportation.

The United Way has given itself a deadline of 2022 to accomplish that, and is rolling out new ways to track how effectively the groups it supports help it meet that goal, president and chief executive Steven S. Kast said.

The United Way has recalled Gordon Gentry, chairman of TowneBank of the Peninsula, and attorney Conway Sheild to serve as co-chairmen of its 2017 fundraising effort, setting them a goal of $6 million — 40 percent more than last year’s effort. Both have led past campaigns.

Gentry thinks there’s a goal even more important than money with the fundraising campaign.

“It rekindles the volunteer spirit of the community if we do it the right way,” he told the Daily Press editorial board on Tuesday.

“It says to everyone in our community: ‘You have a role you can play in lifting our community.’”

Gentry and other members of the agency’s board have made their own promise to the community. Board members will pay for the cost of running the United Way’s 11-person office themselves.

That means that 100 percent of the money people give, whether through workplace programs, as corporate donations or as individual gifts, will go toward programs that help people, he said.

Kast said he’s promised that the 35 agencies that receive support from the United Way won’t see funding cuts, and added that they in turn have said they’re on board with its new list of 10 goals.

Among them: Giving pre-schoolers the support they need to get off to a good start in school; ensuring young people and adults have a chance to learn what they need to find good work and live a healthy life; and tackling the challenges many face to get enough healthy food to eat and find a safe, affordable place to live.

The key to getting there, Kast said, is accountability.

The United Way’s “First Call for Help” hotline had 38,000 calls last year, and directed those callers to United Way agencies for what they needed. But the frustrating thing, Kast said, is that there’s been no way of tracking whether people got what they needed.

But he’s convinced there are ways to change that.

One program that the United Way recently started is “Mission United,” where a case manager works with veterans to make sure they’re getting connected with the many entities that can lend a hand when they need one.

The case manager is backed up by computer software that tracks what United Way agencies were asked to do and what they did.

The combination of an expert case manager and computerized tracking of services is a model Kast hopes to expand to help others who often struggle with the complicated bureaucracies and requirements of social and mental health services.

And, for its first goal — helping some 8,875 families and households out of poverty — Kast believes there’s a straightforward way for the community to see if the work was done. That’s to track what the Census Bureau reports as the number of individuals and families with incomes and assets too low to cover such expenses as a $1,107 a month housing cost for a family plus a $561 monthly food bill and a $634 monthly bill for health care and an $836 monthly bill for taxes.

On the Peninsula, nearly 89,000 families and households cannot meet those costs — more than 40 percent of local households.

The United Way’s goal is to see if its programs can bring that number down by 10 percent over the next five years.

It will be setting other specific measurable targets for each of its 10 new goals, as well, Kast said.

