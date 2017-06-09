News

VDOT: I-64 widening scheduled for next week

Contact ReporterDaily Press
Privacy Policy

Lane closures are scheduled in the region between June 11-17, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release. 

Drivers should expect the following delays and closures:

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment I: 

  • Alternating one-lane closures in both directions on I-64 from June 11-16 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) to Jefferson Avenue (exit 255)
  • Alternating one-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard between the on and off ramps to I-64 from June 13-16 starting at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. 

Segment II:

  • Alternating one-lane closures in both directions from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) June 11-15, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. 
  • Alternating closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpass June 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. 
  • Long-term traffic patterns with one lane always open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpass

Other closures:

I-64: Closures with one lane always open:

  • Eastbound closures in both directions June 11-15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Mercury Boulevard to the I-664 interchange
  • Westbound one-lane closures June 16 from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. and June 17 from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. from Woodland Road to Armistead Avenue

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: 

  • One-lane closures eastbound June 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and westbound June 11-15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. 

I-664: Alternating and single-lane closures with one lane always open:

  • Alternating closures at the ramp from I-664 northbound to I-64 eastbound June 11-15 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., June 16 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and June 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 
  • Southbound one-lane closures June 16-17 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. between Warwick Boulevard and Terminal Avenue in Newport News

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: 

  • One-lane closures with one lane always open southbound June 13 and June 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 
  • Single closures on I-664 southbound from 26th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News with one lane always open: June 9 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., June 10 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., June 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. 

 

 

Copyright © 2017, The Virginia Gazette
73°