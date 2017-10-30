Virginia Department of Forestry offers discounted trees to veterans

Looking for a new tree?
The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering a 15 percent discount off tree seedling orders for military veterans starting Nov. 6, according to a news release from the DOF. The offer lasts until Nov. 10.
Veterans interested in the offer can go to buyvatrees.com. The website offers more than 45 species of trees, from Longleaf Pine to Persimmon. After shopping around, call the Augusta Forestry Center at 540-363-7000 to place orders. Veterans must provide the center with either a Commonwealth of Virginia veterans’ ID card, U.S. military retiree ID card or Department of Defense form 214.
“Our veterans have done so much for our nation, and we want to express our appreciation in a meaningful way,” Bettina Ring, state forester of Virginia, said in a statement.
Virginia’s two tree seedling nurseries don’t receive tax dollars and are self-supported, the release said. They grow and sell more than 33 million seedlings a year.
Mishkin can be reached by phone at 757-641-6669. Find her on Twitter at @KateMishkin.