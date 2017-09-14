Vietnam Revisited: Display opens to public

With speeches, flags and a few tears, organizers kicked off a weekend commemoration of the Vietnam War’s 50th anniversary that includes The Moving Wall, a sprawling replica of Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The wall will be on display near the Virginia War Museum in Huntington Park through Sunday, and the public is invited.

The event was spearheaded by Braxton-Perkins Post 25 of the American Legion and the Virginia War Museum. Sean V. Devlink, Post 25 commander, said the event took months of planning. After officiating at the opening ceremony, he joked that he could finally breathe again after all the work that went into the event.

The American Legion and other Riders escorted components of the replica Vietnam Veterans "Moving Wall" into Huntington Park in Newport News with over 58,000 names of those who died in the war from 1959 to 1975. (Joe Fudge) (Joe Fudge)

Then, turning serious, he said, “If we don’t carry this legacy of the Vietnam War to our next generation and the generations that come after that, it will die. And I don’t want to see it die with me. I want to see it continue on forever. I am a great grandfather now, twice over, and I want to see them understand this and take this further.”

The keynote speaker was Lt. Col. Joseph Gilpin, 1st Maintenance Squadron Commander at Langley Air Force Base. The real reason to gather at the Wall, he said, was to honor Vietnam veterans and their families, “many of whom may or may not have had the most welcome homecoming back then. While we can’t change that past chapter in our history, we can most certainly shape the future. I would argue as we shape our future, it’s never too late to say thank you.”

The Moving Wall has toured the country since 1984. It consists of a series of metal panels that stretch more than 250 feet when assembled, according to the website themovingwall.org. Its mirrored surface resembles the polished black granite used to build the full Vietnam Veterans Memorial that displays more than 58,000 names.

While the names on the wall represent lives forever lost, Gilpin said, “What we can do is honor their legacy and cherish their sacrifice. No one knows what tomorrow might bring, but today we honor. Today we remember. Today we give thanks. And, most importantly, we never forget the memories of these heroes and their families.”

For more information about the weekend’s activities, go to www.vietnamrevisited2017.com. The wall is scheduled to be taken down Monday at 9 a.m.

