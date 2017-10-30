Virginia Arts Festival announces 22nd season

The Virginia Arts Festival announced the schedule for its 22nd season on Monday evening and it’s full of dancing, singing and instrumental concerts for people of all ages.

“My mission is when you go through the brochure, if you love the arts, you should find something you like,” said Virginia Arts Festival executive director Robert Cross in an earlier interview.

The season includes the third edition of Funhouse Fest, featuring Bruce Hornsby and friends in Williamsburg. This year’s festival is slated for June 22-24.

Last year’s Funhouse Fest had a 23 percent increase in attendance, according to the Virginia Arts Festival annual report. It attracted 8,080 patrons over three days that featured performances by Hornsby and his band the Noisemakers, Sheryl Crow and others.

The official 2018 season begins with a tribute to Leonard Bernstein by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra on April 13 and 14 at the Ferguson Center in Newport News and Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, respectively.

Music director and former Bernstein pupil JoAnn Falletta will lead the performance honoring her late teacher by playing some of Bernstein’s most iconic work, including his violin concerto “Bernstein Serenade” and “Symphonic Dances” from the hit Broadway musical “West Side Story.”

Paul de Hueck / HANDOUT Virginia Symphony Orchestra will honor Leonard Bernstein in two April performances to open the season, including at Ferguson Center for the Arts in Newport News. Virginia Symphony Orchestra will honor Leonard Bernstein in two April performances to open the season, including at Ferguson Center for the Arts in Newport News. (Paul de Hueck / HANDOUT)

“Bernstein’s daughter Jamie Bernstein will come down and be the host and the narrator that night so this is a big deal for us,” Cross said.

Tony Award winner and Bernstein 100th celebration committee member Rob Fisher also will join in on the celebration of what would have been Bernstein’s 100th birthday at a later date in the season, Cross said. He will perform with the Virginia Symphony orchestra and chorus on May 12 at the Sandler Center.

Other classical music performances include the Mozart Celebration on May 11, the Dover Quartet on May 14-15 and diverse musical performances during the multi-date Coffee Concert series.

Birmingham Royal Ballet / HANDOUT The Birmingham Royal Ballet will perform "Romeo and Juliet" April 20-22 at Chrysler Hall in its only North American tour stop. The Birmingham Royal Ballet will perform "Romeo and Juliet" April 20-22 at Chrysler Hall in its only North American tour stop. (Birmingham Royal Ballet / HANDOUT)

The 22nd season also features dance performances, including an exclusive by a ballet company, which only has the Virginia Arts Festival tour stop on the continent.

“Romeo and Juliet” by the Birmingham Royal Ballet based in London is stopping by Hampton Roads for its only North American performance in 2018. The show will include the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and will mark the fourth time the ballet company has performed during a Virginia Arts Festival. The company also will lead master dance classes to students in the community.

“This is very important. For a company this level, international touring is very important for their reputation,” Cross said.

Other notable dance performances include Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (March 2-4) and Parsons Dance (May 3).

The festival also plans to bring another sound from England to the area. “RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles” is a theatrical musical performance at Chrysler Hall on May 2 that honors the British band. Semi-Toned: Sing Theory, an a capella boy group from England, is also slated to perform mashups, humor and choreography on April 17 at Norfolk Academy.

The Virginia Arts Festival is known for its celebration of diversity through its annual programming and according to Cross, the 2018 season is no different.

Semi-Toned / HANDOUT Semi-Toned will perform at Norfolk Academy April 17. Semi-Toned will perform at Norfolk Academy April 17. (Semi-Toned / HANDOUT)

Shows leading up to the 22nd season will include internationally known playwright Katori Hall’s acclaimed show, “L.A. Theatre Works The Mountaintop,” to the Attucks Theatre on Feb. 24. “The Mountaintop” is Hall’s imaginative story of what may have happened between the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and a hotel maid the night of his assassination. Next year is the 50th anniversary of King’s death.

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, artist and activist, known for showcasing African-American history, Rhiannon Giddens, will perform at Norfolk’s Attucks Theatre on April 18 and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will carry on their 180-year tradition of singing traditional Negro spirituals around the world on March 18 at Norfolk’s Historic Attucks Theatre. The two-time Grammy a cappella ensemble was among the 2015 Grammy Hall of Fame inductees.

The festival is bringing back FRINGE Fest, the 17th annual Virginia Beer Festival and the 16th annual PANFest. The annual Virginia International Tattoo, which honors military service and tradition, will return to Norfolk’s Scope Arena April 26-29.

Last year’s 100th Tattoo featured 1,170 performers and 22,191 in attendance.

“It’s like nothing else you’ve ever seen. If you are the least bit patriotic you will be impressed,” said public relations manager Alli Focke regarding the Virginia International Tattoo.

The Virginia International Tattoo will be in Norfolk from April 27-30.

The Virginia Arts Festival reported it drew 113,241 patrons in total attendance for the 2017 season, including paid and free events, and education outreach.

According to Cross, about 95 percent of the performers were released to the public on Monday. The Virginia Arts Festival will continue to add performances throughout the rest of the year and early 2018.

Full schedule:

April 13: Leonard Bernstein at 100 with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Ferguson Center for the Arts, Newport News.

April 14: Bernstein at 100 with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Chrysler Hall, Norfolk.

April 17: Semi-Toned: Sing Theory at Norfolk Academy.

April 18: Coffee Concert I: Johannes Moser (cello) and Andrei Korobeinikov (piano), Robin Hixon Theater, Clay & Jay Barr Education Center, Norfolk.

April 19: Jiji (guitar), Robin Hixon Theater, Clay & Jay Barr Education Center, Norfolk (co-presented)

April 20-22: “Romeo and Juliet” by Birmingham Royal Ballet with Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Chrysler Hall.

April 26-29: Virginia International Tattoo, Scope Arena, Norfolk.

May 1: Coffee Concert II: André-Michel Schub (piano) and Miami String Quartet, Miller Studio Theatre, Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach.

May 1: Jordi Savall, Hespèrion XXI ensemble with Carlos Núñez, Attucks Theatre, Norfolk.

May 2: “RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles” at Chrysler Hall.

May 2: André-Michel Schub (piano), Miami String Quartet, Debra Wendells Cross (flute), Robin Hixon Theater, Clay & Jay Barr Education Center, Norfolk.

May 3: Parsons Dance, Sandler Center, Virginia Beach.

May 8: Coffee Concert III: André-Michel Schub (piano), Sherie Lake Aguirre (oboe), Michael Byerly (clarinet), Laura Leisring (bassoon) and Kimberly Gilman (horn), Williamsburg Winery, James City County.

May 9: Ajoyo (jazz ensemble), Attucks Theatre, Norfolk.

May 10: Modern Medieval, Robin Hixon Theater, Clay & Jay Barr Education Center, Norfolk.