Lottery Officials: Error occurred with recent Mega Millions tickets

Virginia Lottery officials are alerting players of a recent error that occurred during an upgrade to the Mega Millions gaming system.

The error affects anyone who bought Mega Millions tickets between 10:45 and 11:51 p.m. on Oct. 27, according to a news release.

A handful of tickets under the old game were produced/sold incorrectly in Virginia during the one-hour time frame, officials said.

All Mega Millions tickets sold during that time will be honored. The price of the ticket and the price of a replacement ticket will be refunded to those players. Any prizes won by the original ticket will be honored, the release states.

Refunds and prize payments cannot be processed at Lottery retailers, officials said.

Players are instructed to contact the Lottery at 804-692-7778 or sign and fill out the information on the back of the ticket and mail to: Virginia Lottery, P.O. Box 2489, Richmond, VA 23218.

Officials are encouraging anyone who purchased Mega Millions ticket during that time to repurchase tickets by 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday for that night’s drawing.