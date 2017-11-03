Tuesday's election: What you need to know

Here’s everything you need to know before you head to the polls on Tuesday.

What’s at stake? All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for election Tuesday, with 67 of them being contested. That’s the highest number since the redistricting after the 2010 U.S. census created many safe one-party seats. There are also local elections for county boards of supervisors and school boards and a few constitutional offices.

Who can vote? All registered voters, but the deadline to register has passed. To check your registration status, go to the state Department of Elections website, elections.virginia.gov.

What’s on my ballot? To see what is on the ballot where you live, go to this Elections Department website page elections.virginia.gov/voter-outreach/whats-ballot.html?polling-location and type in your address.

Where do I vote? Check your voter registration card. It should list your polling place. You can also check that at the Elections Department website.

When can I vote? Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., though anyone in line at 7 p.m. must be allowed to vote.

Can I vote absentee? Virginia has restrictions on absentee voting and the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail has passed. If you mail in your ballot, it must be received by your local registrar by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

What identification do I need? Virginia requires voters to present an ID card that has a photo. Acceptable forms of identification include state-issued voter ID cards or driver’s licenses, military IDs, photo IDs from Virginia colleges or universities, passports and some employer-issued photo IDs. Check the full list at elections.virginia.gov.

What if I don’t have ID? You will be allowed to cast a provisional ballot, but you must get a copy of your proper identification to your local registrar by noon Friday for your vote to count. You will get written instructions at your polling place.

What if I encounter problems? Call your local registrar and let him or her know. The Virginia Chapter of the ACLU will respond to complaints about polling place problems — call 804-644-8080 or email acluva@acluva.org. The Daily Press will also investigate reports of polling place problems. Call the general news line at 757-247-4730.