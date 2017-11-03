A quick look at local House of Delegates candidates

There are interesting races in a number of Peninsula House of Delegates races this year, thanks to one open seat and suitcases full of money spent on advertising in the region’s two most competitive districts, the 93rd and 94th.
64th District
Republican Emily Brewer and Democrat Rebecca Colaw are running to replace Del. Rick Morris in the 64th District, which includes sections of Isle of Wight County, Suffolk, Franklin and surrounding areas. Morris is not seeking re-election. Neither woman has held political office before, but both said their life experience will help them in the General Assembly.
Emily Brewer
Republican
Age: 33
Occupation: Wine shop and lunch bistro owner
Education: Nansemond River High School
Family: Married
Previous elected office: None
Rebecca S. Colaw
Democrat
Age: 58
Occupation: Attorney
Education: B.S. in communications, University of Tennessee; Master’s in Criminal Justice, Golden Gate University; J.D., Regent University
Family: Married
Previous elected office: None
91st District
The race for the 91st District, which includes parts of Hampton, Poquoson and York County, pits Del. Gordon Helsel, R-Poquoson, against something he hasn’t faced throughout his time in state politics — a challenger. Democrat Michael Wade is running on a progressive platform. Helsel touts his experience and local efforts.
Gordon Helsel
Incumbent, Republican
Age: 70
Occupation: Retired small business owner
Education: Thomas Nelson Community College
Previous elected office: Delegate since 2011, former Poquoson mayor and City Council member
Family: Wife Joy, two grown sons and two grandchildren
Michael Wade
Democrat
Age: 38
Occupation: IT service director
Education: Associate degree from Thomas Nelson Community College, pursuing degree in computer science at Old Dominion University
Previous elected office: None
Family: Wife Stacy Shorter, two daughters
93rd District
The 93rd District, which reaches from Kiln Creek into Williamsburg, is looking at a rematch of last year’s special election — Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, versus former Williamsburg-James City County School Board member Heather Cordasco. The campaign has been fierce and costly.
Heather Cordasco
Republican
Age: 54
Occupation: Philanthropy officer, Capital Research Center
Education: B.A., Nyack College
Elected office: Williamsburg-James City County School Board, 2012-2015
Family: Husband Carlo; three adult children
Michael Mullin
Incumbent, Democrat
Age: 36
Occupation: Assistant commonwealth’s attorney, Suffolk
Education: B.A., Christopher Newport University; J.D., Catholic University of America
Elected office: Member, House of Delegates
Family: Wife Laura Mullin; sons Daniel, 6, Henry, 3, and William, 1
94th District
Del. David Yancey, R-Newport News, and Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds are the candidates in the big-money race for the most competitive district in Virginia, the 94th, which covers most of Newport News between the shipyard and Fort Eustis.
Shelly Simonds
Democrat
Age: 47
Occupation: Rehabs and rents houses
Education: B.A. Bucknell University, M.A. Stanford University
Elected office: Newport News School Board, 2012 to present
Family: Married to Paul Danehy; two daughters, 16 and 13
David Yancey
Incumbent, Republican
Age: 43
Occupation: Owns a real estate firm and a commercial fishing venture
Education: B.A., University of Georgia
Elected office: House of Delegates, 2012 to present
Family: Single
96th District
Democratic political newcomer thinks she has a chance to unseat Republican Del. Brenda Pogge in the 96th District, which includes parts of James City and York counties and which has not sent a Democrat to the House of Delegates since 2007.
Brenda Pogge
incumbent, Republican
Age: 60
Occupation: Retired Realtor
Education: Alpha College of Real Estate
Family: Husband Roger, five adult children
Previous elected office: None
Kelly DeLucia
Democrat
Declined to give age
Occupation: Realtor
Education: Master’s in motivational psychology from California State University Fresno
Elected office: None
Family: Wife Dee, twin sons, age 1
Unopposed candidates
75th District (part of Isle of Wight County): Del. Roslyn Tyler, Democrat
92nd District (Hampton): Del. Jeion Ward, Democrat
95th District (Newport News, Hampton): Del. Marcia “Cia” Price, Democrat