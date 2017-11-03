A quick look at local House of Delegates candidates

There are interesting races in a number of Peninsula House of Delegates races this year, thanks to one open seat and suitcases full of money spent on advertising in the region’s two most competitive districts, the 93rd and 94th.

64th District

Republican Emily Brewer and Democrat Rebecca Colaw are running to replace Del. Rick Morris in the 64th District, which includes sections of Isle of Wight County, Suffolk, Franklin and surrounding areas. Morris is not seeking re-election. Neither woman has held political office before, but both said their life experience will help them in the General Assembly.

Emily Brewer

Republican

Age: 33

Occupation: Wine shop and lunch bistro owner

Education: Nansemond River High School

Family: Married

Previous elected office: None

Rebecca S. Colaw

Democrat

Age: 58

Occupation: Attorney

Education: B.S. in communications, University of Tennessee; Master’s in Criminal Justice, Golden Gate University; J.D., Regent University

Family: Married

Previous elected office: None

91st District

The race for the 91st District, which includes parts of Hampton, Poquoson and York County, pits Del. Gordon Helsel, R-Poquoson, against something he hasn’t faced throughout his time in state politics — a challenger. Democrat Michael Wade is running on a progressive platform. Helsel touts his experience and local efforts.

Gordon Helsel

Incumbent, Republican

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired small business owner

Education: Thomas Nelson Community College

Previous elected office: Delegate since 2011, former Poquoson mayor and City Council member

Family: Wife Joy, two grown sons and two grandchildren

Michael Wade

Democrat

Age: 38

Occupation: IT service director

Education: Associate degree from Thomas Nelson Community College, pursuing degree in computer science at Old Dominion University

Previous elected office: None

Family: Wife Stacy Shorter, two daughters

93rd District

The 93rd District, which reaches from Kiln Creek into Williamsburg, is looking at a rematch of last year’s special election — Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, versus former Williamsburg-James City County School Board member Heather Cordasco. The campaign has been fierce and costly.

Heather Cordasco

Republican

Age: 54

Occupation: Philanthropy officer, Capital Research Center

Education: B.A., Nyack College

Elected office: Williamsburg-James City County School Board, 2012-2015

Family: Husband Carlo; three adult children

Michael Mullin

Incumbent, Democrat

Age: 36

Occupation: Assistant commonwealth’s attorney, Suffolk

Education: B.A., Christopher Newport University; J.D., Catholic University of America

Elected office: Member, House of Delegates

Family: Wife Laura Mullin; sons Daniel, 6, Henry, 3, and William, 1

94th District

Del. David Yancey, R-Newport News, and Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds are the candidates in the big-money race for the most competitive district in Virginia, the 94th, which covers most of Newport News between the shipyard and Fort Eustis.

Shelly Simonds

Democrat

Age: 47

Occupation: Rehabs and rents houses

Education: B.A. Bucknell University, M.A. Stanford University

Elected office: Newport News School Board, 2012 to present

Family: Married to Paul Danehy; two daughters, 16 and 13

David Yancey

Incumbent, Republican

Age: 43

Occupation: Owns a real estate firm and a commercial fishing venture

Education: B.A., University of Georgia

Elected office: House of Delegates, 2012 to present

Family: Single

96th District

Democratic political newcomer thinks she has a chance to unseat Republican Del. Brenda Pogge in the 96th District, which includes parts of James City and York counties and which has not sent a Democrat to the House of Delegates since 2007.

Brenda Pogge

incumbent, Republican

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired Realtor

Education: Alpha College of Real Estate

Family: Husband Roger, five adult children

Previous elected office: None

Kelly DeLucia

Democrat

Declined to give age

Occupation: Realtor

Education: Master’s in motivational psychology from California State University Fresno

Elected office: None

Family: Wife Dee, twin sons, age 1

Unopposed candidates

75th District (part of Isle of Wight County): Del. Roslyn Tyler, Democrat

92nd District (Hampton): Del. Jeion Ward, Democrat

95th District (Newport News, Hampton): Del. Marcia “Cia” Price, Democrat