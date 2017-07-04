Wanted: Shawn M. Stokes on felony charges in York County

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office are searching for a man accused of fleeing from police.

Shawn M. Stokes has an outstanding warrants for driving with a suspended or revoked license, felony evading and eluding police and reckless driving.

If you have any information that could help police locate Stokes, please call the Facebook tip line at (757) 890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Callers to the Crime Line may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.

