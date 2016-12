It will be another warm day for the region Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday's high temperature will be around 54 degrees. Low temperatures will drop to 34 degrees overnight, forecasters said.

It will be sunny, with winds blowing in from the north at 5 to 7 mph.

To check the forecast for your neighborhood, visit the National Weather Service website and put in your ZIP code.

Follow the Daily Press on Twitter @Daily_Press.