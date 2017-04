Temperatures will peak Tuesday, says the National Weather Service.

It should be 82 degrees during the day, with gusts as high as 26 mph. There's a chance of showers before 8 a.m., but skies will gradually clear.

Tuesday night should be mostly clear, and temperatures will dip to 56 degrees. Wind will calm to about 8 mph.

To check the forecast for your neighborhood, visit the National Weather Service website and put in your ZIP code.