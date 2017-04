Showers and storms are possible throughout the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

In a hazardous weather outlook, the National Weather Service warned of "pontential for locally heavy rain across the region" until Monday.

On Saturday, highs will reach 64 degrees. There's a 50 percent chance of rain.

Showers and storms are possible before 2 a.m., and lows will drop to 53 degrees. There's an 80 percent chance of rain Saturday night.

Rain is expected to continue until Tuesday.