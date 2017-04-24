100 percent chance of rain for Tuesday

The rain isn't stopping Tuesday.

There's a 100 percent chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, throughout the day. Highs will reach 74 degrees, and winds will gust as high as 30 mph.

Showers are likely before midnight, and lows will drop to 60 degrees at night. Wind will calm down to between 5 and 7 mph.

Shallow flooding is possible near the shore and waterfront, the National Weather Service is warning.

