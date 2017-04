Thursday should be sunny, says the National Weather Service.

Highs are expected to reach 86 degrees, and wind will gust between 9 and 14 mph, sometimes as high as 22 mph.

There's a chance for showers and storms at night, and lows will drop to 68 degrees. South wind will blow about 11 mph.

To check the forecast for your neighborhood, visit the National Weather Service website and put in your ZIP code.