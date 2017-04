Showers and storms are likely starting Friday morning before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

After that, skies should clear, and highs will hit 84 degrees. There will be a slight breeze about 7 mph.

At night, skies will become cloudy again, and lows will dip to 70 degrees.

To check the forecast for your neighborhood, visit the National Weather Service website and put in your ZIP code.