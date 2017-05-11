News

Heavy rain, high wind expected Friday

Heavy rainfall and minor flooding is possible starting Friday. It should last until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service

A hazardous weather outlook is in place. 

Highs will reach 63 degrees during the day Friday, and wind might reach 23 mph. There's a 70 percent chance of rain.

At night, lows will hit 59 degrees. There's a 100 percent chance of rain, and a thunderstorm is likely after midnight. 

To check the forecast for your neighborhood, visit the National Weather Service website and put in your ZIP code.  

 

