Bring out the sunscreen. This weekend should be nice and sunny.

On Saturday, highs will reach 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Skies should be clear at night, and lows will dip to 70 degrees.

Highs will get back up to 91 degrees on Sunday and drop to 72 degrees at night.

To check the forecast for your neighborhood, visit the National Weather Service website and put in your ZIP code.