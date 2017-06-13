Rain expected across region Wednesday

Sunny skies are on their way out.

Showers are likely after noon Wednesday. Skies will remain partly sunny, and highs will reach 89 degrees.

Scattered, and sometimes numerous showers will move through the region starting Wednesday, says the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain, strong wind and large hail is possible. A hazardous weather warning is in place.

At night, expect storms and rain before midnight. Skies should be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will drop to 69 degrees.

There's a 30 percent chance of rain at night.

To check the forecast for your neighborhood, visit The National Weather Service website and put in your ZIP code.