Friday predicted to be rainy, cloudy

Storms are likely Friday, says the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and thunderstorms are expected to start in the afternoon. The day will start with patchy fog, but skies will be mostly cloudy later in the day. Highs will reach 87 degrees.

Storms will continue until about 8 p.m., and temperatures will drop to 73 degrees at night. Skies will stay mostly cloudy.

To check the forecast for your neighborhood, visit The National Weather Service website and put in your ZIP code.