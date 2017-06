Rain will finally subside later in the day Wednesday.

The day will start with some showers and storms after noon, and skies will be cloudy, with highs near 85 degrees.

There's a 50 percent chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

At night, skies will remain cloudy, and lows will hit 71 degrees.

To check the forecast for your neighborhood, visit the National Weather Service website and put in your ZIP code.