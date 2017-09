Monday will be hot and sunny with some clouds, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature will reach about 81 and drop to about 71 in the evening. At night, there’s a 30 percent chance for rain.

Winds will get up to 14 mph.

Tuesday, there’s a chance for rain, and Wednesday, there’s a chance for tropical storm conditions. The National Weather Service’s advisory Sunday evening for Hurricane Maria lists watches and warnings for North Carolina up to the Virginia border.