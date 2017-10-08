Chance for rain, thunderstorms, high winds Monday

Monday will have a little bit of everything, with high temperatures, gusty winds and a chance for rain and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The chance for rain is 50 percent, and thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. The temperature will get up to 86, and winds could reach up to 25 mph. The average wind will be between 13 and 17 mph.

In the evening, the temperature will reach 73. The 50 percent chance for rain extends into the evening.

Similar weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.