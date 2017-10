Monday is expected to be cool and windy, with sunny skies returning after a rainy Sunday.

The high temperature will be about 61, and winds will be from 14 to 21 mph during the day, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts may get up to 29 mph.

In the evening, the temperature will drop to 47.

The early forecast for Halloween indicates it will be cool, but dry, during trick-or-treat times.