Rain is expected to fall on the Peninsula Monday, mostly in the morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance for rain is 80 percent until 10 a.m., and patchy fog is in the forecast as well.

Winds throughout the day will get up to 9 mph. The high temperature will reach 52, and the low will be around 43.

Early projections for the week show Monday to be the only rainy day, but temperatures are not expected to get much warmer.