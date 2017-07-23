Weather service again issues heat advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, when heat index values are expected to be between 105 and 109 degrees.

A heat advisory means the combination of temperature and humidity will create situations that could cause heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

The high temperature is expected to reach 94 degrees Sunday afternoon. There is also a 60 percent chance of a thunderstorm in the late afternoon and early evening.

The overnight low temperature is expected to be in the upper 70s, with another hot, humid day to follow on Monday.

High temperatures in the 90s are expected until Wednesday.