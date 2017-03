The National Weather Service is warning of high winds starting Wednesday morning. Gusts up to 35 mph are expected and should last until afternoon.

It should be cloudy in the morning, gradually clearing, with highs near 52 degrees. Temperatures should drop to 29 degrees at night. Wind will blow between 16 and 20 mph, sometimes as high as 31 mph.

To check the forecast for your neighborhood, visit the National Weather Service website and put in your ZIP code.