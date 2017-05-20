Saturday forecast: Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high in the upper 70s

After several days of July-like weather, forecasters say we'll get back to average May on and around the Peninsula Saturday, with a high temperture in the upper 70s.

Skies will be cloudy but there's just a 25 percent chance of rain on Saturday and again during the day on Sunday -- just high enough that, should some rain fall, we can't say they were wrong.

There will be a breeze out of the northeast at 10 mph with occasional gusts to 16 mph.

After an overnight low of 59 or so, look for a cooler Sunday, with a high temperature of just around 70.