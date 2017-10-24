Court records: Gloucester man bought bomb-making materials at Hampton Bass Pro; wrote letters days before Williamsburg explosion

A Gloucester man accused of planting a pipe bomb at Colonial Williamsburg last week was seen on Hampton Bass Pro Shop surveillance video buying materials for the device, court records show.

Stephen Powers, 30, was arrested at his Gloucester home by the Williamsburg Police Department on Oct. 20. Powers, a former Colonial Williamsburg maintenance employee, is accused of planting the device near a Merchants Square parking lot. It exploded about 5 p.m. Oct. 19, officials said. No one was injured in the blast.

Powers is charged with possession of using and explosive device and committing an act of terrorism, according to Williamsburg Police Department Major Greg Riley.

The investigation into Powers appears to have started days before the device exploded, according to the criminal complaint filed at the Williamsburg General District Court.

Powers was asked to stay home from work by his supervisors on Oct. 17 following an incident the previous week at the maintenance office, which is in the basement below Chico’s clothing store, according to the document.

The Williamsburg Fire Department and Colonial Williamsburg staff responded on Oct. 11 to the maintenance office to a report of the smell of sulfur. First responding firefighters also saw a haze outside the building. The area was searched, but nothing was found. A fire marshal on scene said the basement area smelled like someone had set off firecrackers, the document states.

Powers told Colonial Williamsburg staff he was checking the boilers when a Chico employee asked him to check an odor in the basement. He said he found a handwritten note on the outside door to the maintenance office that said: “I am sorry my device did not work last night -D,” according to the criminal complaint.

Powers reported three days later that he had found a second note taped to the same door, which mentioned “Adramelech.” He said that only people he served with overseas would know the word. He said he would be the only person in the area who would know the significance of the word.

Two days later, Powers was recorded on Bass Pro Shop surveillance buying three plastic jars of Benchmark Smokeless powder with a Wells Fargo Visa card. He reported the card was stolen after making the purchase, according to the documents.

The explosion

Two people were sitting in a car parked in lot P5 on the evening of Oct. 19 when a pipe bomb exploded. Williamsburg police and firefighters responded to a report of the incident about 5 p.m., according to the criminal complaint.

The parking lot, in a highly-populated area with a lot of foot traffic, is on the corner of Francis and South Boundary streets. It is connected to the exterior door where Powers found the letters, the document states.

The people inside the car were not injured, but the vehicle was covered in mulch after the explosion. A person inside the vehicle told investigators she smelled fireworks or the odor of a rotten egg after the explosion, according to the complaint.

“Portions of the end caps to the pipe landed on the roof of Berrett’s Seafood restaurants and at the rear door to the Fat Canary, both in the parking lot P5,” Investigator Mark Mahoney wrote in the complaint.

“The main body of the device landed approximately 75 yards away in the grass across the street,” he wrote.

Investigators think the pipe bomb was placed in the mulch of a tree in the parking lot. The three trees in the mulch all had decorative lighting. The lights on the tree directly in the area of the explosion were no longer working, and brown wiring was found in the area of the explosion, the document states.

“There was a brown extension cord that was frayed on one end, and the other end plugged into the tree lights,” Mahoney wrote.

Investigators with the FBI, Virginia State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were requested to assist with the investigation.

Check back at dailypress.com for more on this developing story.