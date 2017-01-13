York County firefighter injured fighting Seaford house fire

A York County firefighter was injured in and five people were displaced after a fire in Seaford Thursday night, fire officials said.

According to a news release, emergency personnel were dispatched to a report of smoke in a building in the 3700 block of Seaford Road in York County.

When York County Department of Fire & Life Safety arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames on the second floor. Everyone was out of the home, fire officials said.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the second floor and attic. One firefighter sustained a minor injury, fire officials said.

After the fire was out, emergency personnel remained on the scene conducting salvage and overhaul.

Preliminary investigation indicates the fire was accidental, fire officials said.

