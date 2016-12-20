York supervisors approve rezoning, permit for senior living development

The York County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved requests for rezoning and a general-use permit to develop two different senior living facilities at its meeting Tuesday evening in York Hall.

The first approval by the board rezoned 6.5 acres of land near Mooretown Road and Bulifants Boulevard to "planned development residential" for the development of an independent living apartment complex for seniors.

The Marlyn Development Corporation said the apartments would have a maximum of 130 living units, including 50 one-bedroom units and 80 two-bedroom units, according to plans. The building would be three or four stories tall, and rent would be between $730 and $1,300. The corporation said the new apartments would be similar to its Woodlands at Phoebus apartment complex in Hampton.

Towne Parke Center was originally slated for future development of office, commercial or tourism-related space, but plans for that development fell through, except for one office building that was built in the space, according to the county's Principal Planner Tim Cross.

Supervisor Sheila Noll said she was glad the building was coming to the county to serve the county's aging population. Board Chairman Jeff Wassmer said studies show that by 2035, 25 percent of county's population will be over 65.

Caption Mortgage rates move higher for the seventh week in a row Mortgage rates carried on their steady ascent, moving higher for the seventh consecutive week. (Dec.15, 2016) Mortgage rates carried on their steady ascent, moving higher for the seventh consecutive week. (Dec.15, 2016) Caption Mortgage rates move higher for the seventh week in a row Mortgage rates carried on their steady ascent, moving higher for the seventh consecutive week. (Dec.15, 2016) Mortgage rates carried on their steady ascent, moving higher for the seventh consecutive week. (Dec.15, 2016) Caption Samsung Announces Permanent End Of Production On Galaxy Note 7 CBS Miami’s Lauren Pastrana reports. CBS Miami’s Lauren Pastrana reports. Caption What is Amazon Go? Amazon.com Inc. has built a convenience store that allows shoppers a faster experience. Amazon Go is a store where shoppers can come in, grab items and walk out without going through a register. (Dec. 5, 2016) Amazon.com Inc. has built a convenience store that allows shoppers a faster experience. Amazon Go is a store where shoppers can come in, grab items and walk out without going through a register. (Dec. 5, 2016) Caption Johnson & Johnson to pay record $1 billion The jury concluded that J&J officials failed to properly warn doctors and patients about the risk of failing hip implants. The jury concluded that J&J officials failed to properly warn doctors and patients about the risk of failing hip implants. Caption Gun ownership in the U.S by the numbers A new study by Harvard Public Health conducted in 2015 shows the trends in gun ownership in the U.S. A new study by Harvard Public Health conducted in 2015 shows the trends in gun ownership in the U.S.

The board also approved a request by Virginia Health Services Inc. for 6 acres of land on Battle Road to be rezoned for general business. Additionally, the board approved a special-use permit for the possible construction of senior housing as an addition to an existing nursing home at the York Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center. The new senior housing would consist of 40 units for assisted living, and the building would be three stories tall. The land is zoned for development of single-family homes.

Hamlet and Diane Thorton, who live at a property adjacent to the property, asked the board about trees coming down and traffic concerns during the public comment portion of the public hearing. Since the board is not allowed to respond to public comments, Supervisor Tom Shepperd asked the questions on their behalf.

Cross clarified there would be a 50-foot buffer between the neighboring properties and the new housing. A portion of that buffer would be supplemented with new evergreen trees, and new traffic from the housing would be minimal, Cross said.

The board also approved the adoption of an ordinance that would mandate Verizon increase its cable service, based on a 2009 agreement between the county and the telecommunications company. Verizon expanding its service would make more cable services available to residents and promote effective competition between cable providers, according to County Administrator Neil Morgan.

65 percent of the county now has access to Verizon cable service — the ordinance would bring service to 80 percent of residents.

Reyes can be reached by phone at 757-247-4692