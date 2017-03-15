Official: Two injured in bus crash near Victory Boulevard and Big Bethel Road in York County

Two high school students were injured in a crash involving a school bus in York County Wednesday morning, an official said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Big Bethel Road, near Tabb High School, about 9 a.m., Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a news release.

The bus had 11 passengers on board, and two high school students suffered minor injuries, she said.

A portion of Big Bethel Road near Victory Boulevard in York County was closed after the incident, according to Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Tiffany Whitfield.

The road is now back open.

Check back at dailypress.com for updates.